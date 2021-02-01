Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $166,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

AMD traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $87.48. 1,651,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,541,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

