Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.87. 46,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

