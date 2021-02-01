Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $75.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,911.18. 56,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

