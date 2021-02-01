Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 28,807 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. 742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

