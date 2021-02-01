Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $16.42 on Monday. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $246.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

