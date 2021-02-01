Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

