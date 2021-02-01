Asset Management Corp IL ADV Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

