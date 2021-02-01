Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,643 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

