Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,985,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81.

