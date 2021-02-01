Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

LVS stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.