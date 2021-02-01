Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 1,881 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

