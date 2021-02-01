Asset Management Corp IL ADV Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 140.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

