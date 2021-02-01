Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires New Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $35,879,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of OTRK opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.