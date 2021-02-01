Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 330.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

