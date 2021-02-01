Asset Dedication LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

