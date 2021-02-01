Asset Dedication LLC Has $86,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMM. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,937,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,608.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 132,763 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.