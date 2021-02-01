Asset Dedication LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

