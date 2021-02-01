Asset Dedication LLC Buys 300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.