Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 222.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

