Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $14.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.