ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $474.25.

ASML stock opened at $534.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

