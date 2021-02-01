Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,132.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $40.78 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.
About Asahi Group
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.