Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,132.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $40.78 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

