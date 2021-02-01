Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

