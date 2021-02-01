Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.65

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 24113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

