Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.