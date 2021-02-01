Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,909 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

