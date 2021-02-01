Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,688 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.84 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

