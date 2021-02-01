Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,720 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

