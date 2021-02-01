Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,565 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $607.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $644.59 and its 200 day moving average is $622.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.04.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

