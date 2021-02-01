Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,558 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

