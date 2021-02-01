Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $7,635,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

