Arizona State Retirement System Has $28.44 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

