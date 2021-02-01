Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.90 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.