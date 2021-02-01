Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.30 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $296.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.91 and its 200-day moving average is $294.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

