Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $194.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.