Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $519.59 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day moving average of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

