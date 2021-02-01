Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $64,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 799,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,841,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 172,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 228,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 48,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

