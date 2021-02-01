Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 57,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $307.56 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $320.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,569 shares of company stock worth $90,962,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

