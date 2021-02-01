Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

