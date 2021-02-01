Argyle Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.