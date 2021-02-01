Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after buying an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $150.87 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

