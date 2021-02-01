Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

