Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

