Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $88.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $77.50. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 7,727,022 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.47 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00.

Get Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.