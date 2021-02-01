Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $5.83 on Monday, hitting $33.12. 37,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

