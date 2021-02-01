Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Aravive stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 6,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,068. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aravive by 240.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aravive by 27,318.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

