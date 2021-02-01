Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

