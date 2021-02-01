Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

