Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

AMAT traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 114,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

