Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:AIT opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

